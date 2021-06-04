WATCH: Truck Overtakes Lorry By Climbing Onto Pavement In Marsa-Luqa Bypass

However, instead of waiting, as normal drivers do, the truck can be seen driving towards the left pavement before deciding to ride it all the way out of screen, and assumedly, onto a much happier life due to the 17 seconds he shaved off his commute.

Footage has emerged of a large truck stuck in traffic along the Marsa to Luqa bypass.

Another day, another video of people blatantly breaking the law on Maltese roads.

The person who took the video told Lovin Malta they were left with their jaws on the floor when they saw it – not least because there was a police vehicle in the opposite lane… though that might be why the truck decided to use another lorry as cover as it made its pavement getaway.

It’s been a wild week for roads in Malta, with a fight spilling onto the main road in Marsa earlier this week as well as another group fight occurring in a parking lot in Msida.

It seems like the summer heat is truly upon us now.

