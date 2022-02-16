Watch: Truck Overturns On Marsa Road After Colliding With Pole That Could Have Hit Motorcyclist 

Alarming footage has emerged of a traffic accident in Marsa that saw a truck overturn on Triq Aldo Moro.

In the video, the truck appears to have collided with a pole on the centre strip of the busy main road, knocking it off its post.

According to other images, the pole seems to have collided with a food courier driver who was driving on the other side of the road. The motorcyclist has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The accident happened at 11.30am. However, police are as yet unable to confirm whether anyone was injured in the crash.