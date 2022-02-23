WATCH: ‘Trust Me With My First Mandate And You’ll Prosper Even More,’ Abela Tells Mellieħa Rally
Prime Minister Robert Abela has asked voters to trust him with his first mandate so he can continue to “build” on the work the Labour Party has already started over the last few years.
“If you trust me with my first mandate, we will build even more,” Abela said as he addressed a Labour rally in Mellieħa this evening.
In a speech that mostly focused on increased benefits to pensioners and the elderly, Abela said that his party’s financial plans left “millions of euros” in the pockets of families and the elderly across Malta.
He spoke of others who “froze” pensions for years, saying: “that is in the past, and we are the future”.
Abela went on to talk about “one of my favourite” measures, a policy that led to female pensioners who had worked and paid taxes, only to find they couldn’t access their own pension when the time came.
“2,000 people – practically all of them married women – are now benefitting from their pension for the first time,” Abela said.
Reacting to criticism that his party were giving out €100 and €200 cheques right before the election, he noted that the Labour party had and will continue to “send prosperity” year in and year out if elected.
“Other pensioners were left without medicine – we’re going to leave pensioners without the bill for medicines,” he quipped, asking voters to give them his faith as the country’s leader.
