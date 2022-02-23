WATCH: ‘Trust Me With My First Mandate And You’ll Prosper Even More,’ Abela Tells Mellieħa Rally

Prime Minister Robert Abela has asked voters to trust him with his first mandate so he can continue to “build” on the work the Labour Party has already started over the last few years.

“If you trust me with my first mandate, we will build even more,” Abela said as he addressed a Labour rally in Mellieħa this evening.

In a speech that mostly focused on increased benefits to pensioners and the elderly, Abela said that his party’s financial plans left “millions of euros” in the pockets of families and the elderly across Malta.

He spoke of others who “froze” pensions for years, saying: “that is in the past, and we are the future”.