WATCH: Two People Saved From Car Hanging Over Maltese Construction Site After Crash

Two people were trapped in a car that crashed and overturned into a construction site.

Net News reported that civil protection members are currently on site trying to bring the car, which is perilously hanging over a construction site, back to street level.

Footage shows the car dangling over the edge, with CPD members building a support system underneath it. The two people have since been removed from the vehicle.

The incident happened on Triq il-Qawra in Qawra. Ambulances are onsite.