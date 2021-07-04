WATCH: ‘Unbelievable’ Rubbish Pile Has Been Growing In Paceville For Four Weeks
A leading animal rights campaigner has uploaded a video showing an overflowing pile of rubbish in central Paceville that’s now been there for four weeks – and doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.
“Unbelievable. This rubbish has been here for entire weeks, neighbours keep on reporting it – and then they ask why we have rats here, I wonder whose fault it is!” Moira Delia emphasised in a new video uploaded today.
In the video, Delia shows two separate piles of trash just one street away from the main road leading to Paceville, which is an entertainment hub home to restaurants, hotels and clubs.
“Trash in the middle of Paceville, where tourists pass from, we can’t even manage this touristic area,” she lamented.
Unbelievable! Week 4! Lovin Malta MaltaToday
Posted by Moira Delia on Sunday, July 4, 2021
Her post was met with anger from other residents who similarly deal with enormous amounts of trash left in the area.
St Julians’ mayor Albert Buttigieg quickly stepped in, pointing out that the trash wasn’t residential, but commercial, meaning it belonged to businesses in the area and the responsibility of the companies to sort it out.
“By law, all owners ought to have a private collector,” Buttigieg said. “Sadly, authorities are not enforcing the law! Once more I encourage authorities to act. It’s not fair that the local council takes the blame when this clearly is the irresponsibility of owners and the lack of enforcement from authorities.
Malta’s residential areas are maintained with regular scheduled visits by trash collectors.
However, residents in some busier localities, such as Paceville or St Paul’s Bay, often find themselves having to take to social media to call out a lack of cleanliness – with some even taking it upon themselves to start enforcing the law.
