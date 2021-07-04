WATCH: ‘Unbelievable’ Rubbish Pile Has Been Growing In Paceville For Four Weeks

A leading animal rights campaigner has uploaded a video showing an overflowing pile of rubbish in central Paceville that’s now been there for four weeks – and doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

“Unbelievable. This rubbish has been here for entire weeks, neighbours keep on reporting it – and then they ask why we have rats here, I wonder whose fault it is!” Moira Delia emphasised in a new video uploaded today.

In the video, Delia shows two separate piles of trash just one street away from the main road leading to Paceville, which is an entertainment hub home to restaurants, hotels and clubs.

“Trash in the middle of Paceville, where tourists pass from, we can’t even manage this touristic area,” she lamented.