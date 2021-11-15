WATCH: Unimpressed Devis Mangia Walks Away From Reporter’s Question About Malta Football Team’s Second Big Defeat 

Malta national football team coach Devis Mangia had few words to say to a journalist who asked him about two heavy back-to-back home losses for the team.

Malta conceded 13 goals last week, losing 7-1 to Croatia on Thursday before going down 6-0 to Slovakia yesterday.

“Certainly a match to forget,” the journalist told Mangia, to which he replied by pointing out that Malta had the first goalscoring opportunity.

“Then we conceded three very easy goals and that was it. There were some positive aspects after that but then in the second half…I cannot speak about the second half.”