WATCH: Unimpressed Devis Mangia Walks Away From Reporter’s Question About Malta Football Team’s Second Big Defeat
Malta national football team coach Devis Mangia had few words to say to a journalist who asked him about two heavy back-to-back home losses for the team.
Malta conceded 13 goals last week, losing 7-1 to Croatia on Thursday before going down 6-0 to Slovakia yesterday.
“Certainly a match to forget,” the journalist told Mangia, to which he replied by pointing out that Malta had the first goalscoring opportunity.
“Then we conceded three very easy goals and that was it. There were some positive aspects after that but then in the second half…I cannot speak about the second half.”
@lovinmaltaofficial13 goals in 3 days later. Thoughts? 🧐 Video by TVM Sport 📹 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##lovinmalta ##sports ##football ##worldcup ##qualifier ##coach♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
The reporter then draws comparisons between a positive run of form Malta had at the start of the group stages, which saw them beat Cyprus among other positive results, adding that these latest two results were “very disappointing”.
“Ok, ok… You are disappointed, you are not satisfied. Ok,” a clearly irritated Mangia said, before the reporter took the hint and ended his questioning.
Malta has bagged five points in this qualifying round, with supporters hoping the team’s improved form could be the start of a leap in quality for the national team.
With the team playing better, more confident football than the country is normally used to, many were hoping that Malta could have been the first time it didn’t end at the bottom of the group.
However, these last two games sealed the national team’s fate, meaning the country will have to wait for the next round of qualifiers to register an improvement.
Tag someone who needs to read this