WATCH: Valletta Bar Owner Releases Footage Of Alleged Cat Killer Stalking Her Pet
The owner of bar in Valletta has released footage of a man following her cat after she’s suffered no less than three cat deaths in quick succession.
“This is the day Milo went missing,” Simone Falzon, owner of Maori bar, said as she shared the video today. “After this, I didn’t see Milo again.”
In the footage, Milo can be seen going under a parked van, before a unknown man enters the picture and crouches down besides the van. He can be seen communicating with someone off screen, before eventually leaving.
“He probably picked him up from behind the van,” Falzon said. “I was hanging the clothes. Someone was guiding him on what I’m doing.”
The footage was taken near il-Fossa, Valletta.
Falzon said that though she had forwarded footage and relayed her fears to both the police and Animal Welfare, she claims that no help was offered to her.
In a subsequent post, Falzon opened up more about what happened with authorities.
Falzon noted that three cats had died in the area under suspicious circumstances, and that she has been the one to find her pet Milo’s body floating in the sea.
With footage of a potential culprit now online, and many within the cat community angered, there is now a hunt to find out who may be responsible for these deaths.
Do you have any information on this incident? Contact the police in confidence on 21224001 or contact Lovin Malta via [email protected]