WATCH: Valletta Bar Owner Releases Footage Of Alleged Cat Killer Stalking Her Pet

The owner of bar in Valletta has released footage of a man following her cat after she’s suffered no less than three cat deaths in quick succession.

“This is the day Milo went missing,” Simone Falzon, owner of Maori bar, said as she shared the video today. “After this, I didn’t see Milo again.”

In the footage, Milo can be seen going under a parked van, before a unknown man enters the picture and crouches down besides the van. He can be seen communicating with someone off screen, before eventually leaving.

“He probably picked him up from behind the van,” Falzon said. “I was hanging the clothes. Someone was guiding him on what I’m doing.”

The footage was taken near il-Fossa, Valletta.