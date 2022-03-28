Watch: Valletta Gears Up For Robert Abela’s Swearing In As Prime Minister
Barriers are in place, police are patrolling and PL supporters are gathering – it’s time to swear in Robert Abela as Malta’s Prime Minister for the next legislature.
With supporters waving flags bearing Abela’s face as well as Labour slogans, people are starting to gather in St George’s Square for the imminent ceremony, which is set to begin at 11am in the Grandmaster’s Palace.
@lovinmaltaofficial The stage is set. It all kicks off at 11am. #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #valletta #ceremony #primeminister #robertabela #supporters ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Lovin Malta is live from Valletta following the swearing-in ceremony – check it out below.
