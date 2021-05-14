WATCH: Van Goes Up In Flames In St Andrews
A van has caught fire while being driven through Triq l-Gharbiel in Swieqi.
Photos sent to Lovin Malta show members of the civil protection department working to control the blaze which has engulfed the whole van.
A police spokesperson said that the incident had happened at 12:30pm and confirmed that nobody was injured.
@lovinmaltaofficialA van has caught fire just outside the Luxol football grounds. This is a developing story. #fyp #malta #fypmalta #lovinmalta #cpd #news♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
A number of police officers are also on-site, however a spokesperson for the police said they had no information to provide at this stage.
More developments as we get them.
