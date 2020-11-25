WATCH: Vehicles Catch Fire As Blaze Breaks Out In St Paul’s Bay Petrol Station

A fire broke out last night at a petrol station in St Pauls Bay, leaving at least two vehicles damaged, with emergency officers rushing to contain the blaze before it spread around the station.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called in to control the fire at around 3.30am at a petrol station on Triq il-Mosta. The two vehicles, a Toyota and a Terios, were damaged in the blaze, but no one was injured, police told Lovin Malta.

Qawra police were also on site and will be investigating the fire.

While it is unknown what led to this, Malta suffers from regular arson attacks during the night.

Just this September, the mayor of Valletta found his car had been put on fire in the middle of the night after he spoke out about the rise of arson attacks. Statistics from 2018 show that in Malta, one car is set ablaze every two days.

Cover photo: David Borg

What do you make of this incident?