WATCH: Videos Surface Online Of Illegal Party In Malta In Breach Of COVID-19 Restrictions 

The video was uploaded to Instagram last night and appears to show people celebrating a birthday party in an outdoor area. Popular influencer Joao Coronel can be seen on the DJ decks, while fireworks can be seen lighting the skies.

Under current COVID-19 rules, no more than two households can meet up in a private space at the same time. DJs who spoke to Lovin Malta complained about the unfairness of the situation, seeing as they’ve been out of work for several months.

This isn’t the first illegal party held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last February, police broke up an illegal rave at White Rocks and pledged to charge the organiser.

