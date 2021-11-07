WATCH: Violent, Judgemental And Sickening, Malta’s Female Politicians Reveal The Harassment They Face

Malta’s political discussion can be harsh, but having one’s body repeatedly used as a weapon in the age of social media has sadly become the norm for Malta’s more outspoken politicians.

Female politicians and political officials often find themselves being attacked not for their political beliefs, but for who they are as women – and when they are attacked for the policies, low blows related to their physical appearance, body and gender often worm themselves into the discussion, debasing it entirely.

Lovin Malta spoke to four rising female politicians and political officials to get a glimpse into the sometimes scary, oftentimes abusive world of online comments and harassment aimed squarely at those women trying to change the country for the better.