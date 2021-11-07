WATCH: Violent, Judgemental And Sickening, Malta’s Female Politicians Reveal The Harassment They Face
Malta’s political discussion can be harsh, but having one’s body repeatedly used as a weapon in the age of social media has sadly become the norm for Malta’s more outspoken politicians.
Female politicians and political officials often find themselves being attacked not for their political beliefs, but for who they are as women – and when they are attacked for the policies, low blows related to their physical appearance, body and gender often worm themselves into the discussion, debasing it entirely.
Lovin Malta spoke to four rising female politicians and political officials to get a glimpse into the sometimes scary, oftentimes abusive world of online comments and harassment aimed squarely at those women trying to change the country for the better.
From men saying they hoped they were raped in village squares to hate-fuelled attacks on their looks and ideas as well as threats to the their families, the extent to which online comments can try to mentally harm a young politician is shocking.
Featuring PN candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici, PL candidate Naomi Cachia, ADPD candidate and Deputy Secretary-General Sandra Gauci and PN’s Team Start President Eve Borg Bonello, experience the torrent of online hate, harassment and abuse these four women face regularly as part of their political calling.
If you’ve been affected by this story, speak to Lovin Malta in confidence by contacting [email protected]
Were you surprised by the vitriol young female Maltese politicians face on a regular basis?