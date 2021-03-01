WATCH: Viral Rave Video In Malta Sparks Widespread Condemnation And Anger

A video of party that allegedly occurred in Pembroke recently has gone viral – and people are not happy to see it following a week of rising COVID-19 numbers.

“We’re informed that police stepped in and stopped the party, however it is not yet clear whether fines were handed out or not,” FreeHour, who originally shared the video, said. Lovin Malta has reached out to the police for confirmation but have yet to receive a response on whether they are investigating the incident.

In the video, loud music can be heard playing as scores of people dance, sing and wave their hands in the air. Currently, social gathering of more than six people are banned, and have been for many months.

“Record-breaking cases day – let’s rave,” one person said sarcastically in response to the video.

“This is so disrespectful,” said another. “There are people who are doing sacrifices and staying in their homes and there are these people who aren’t giving a single shit that we are in the middle of a pandemic.”

“And now watch these same people act surprised when we end up with 300 cases a day or 3,000 active cases,” said a third.