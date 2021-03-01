د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Viral Rave Video In Malta Sparks Widespread Condemnation And Anger

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A video of party that allegedly occurred in Pembroke recently has gone viral – and people are not happy to see it following a week of rising COVID-19 numbers.

“We’re informed that police stepped in and stopped the party, however it is not yet clear whether fines were handed out or not,” FreeHour, who originally shared the video, said. Lovin Malta has reached out to the police for confirmation but have yet to receive a response on whether they are investigating the incident.

In the video, loud music can be heard playing as scores of people dance, sing and wave their hands in the air. Currently,  social gathering of more than six people are banned, and have been for many months.

“Record-breaking cases day – let’s rave,” one person said sarcastically in response to the video.

“This is so disrespectful,” said another. “There are people who are doing sacrifices and staying in their homes and there are these people who aren’t giving a single shit that we are in the middle of a pandemic.”

“And now watch these same people act surprised when we end up with 300 cases a day or 3,000 active cases,” said a third.

@lovinmaltaofficialVideos of a crowded rave that allegedly went down this weekend in Pembroke are going viral 👀 Thoughts? #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #rave♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

It wasn’t just commentators online who reacted negatively to the video, with local musicians also lamenting what they were seeing after months of not being able to perform themselves.

Indie musician Nick Morales called out the fact that he hasn’t been able to hold any gigs and have an income stream for a year.

Leading alternative DJ I.YOU asked who would organise such an event during a pandemic “just for instant gratification”.

Lovin Malta has sent questions to the police in regards this video.

What did you think of this viral video?

READ NEXT: Three-Year Prison Sentence Upheld For Maltese Youth Who Killed Cyclist In Hit-And-Run Incident 12 Years Ago

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?