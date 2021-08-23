WATCH: Wall Street Journal Puts Spotlight On US Citizens Using Maltese Pension Plans To Dodge Tax After IRS Issues Warning

The use of Malta-based pension schemes by US citizens looking to avoid paying tax due from the sale of assets was the centre of a report in the Wall Street Journal this week, which follows a warning issued by the US Inland Revenue Service (IRS) about the same schemes earlier this month.

Last month the IRS warned US citizens against the “potentially abusive” use of the country’s tax treaty with Malta, listing the scam as one of its dirty dozen for 2021.

“The IRS warns people to be on the lookout for promoters who peddle false hopes of large tax deductions from abusive arrangements,” it said, adding that such deals were often marketed by “unscrupulous promoters” making false claims about their legitimacy.

According to the IRS, some US citizens and residents were relying on a particular interpretation of the US-Malta Income Tax Treaty in order to “contribute appreciated property tax-free to certain Maltese pensions plans” and to operate as though “there were no tax consequences” when distributing proceeds to US citizens from the sale of assets.

“Ordinarily, the gain would be recognized upon disposition of the plan’s assets and distributions of proceeds,” the IRS said.

The issue of Malta-based pension plans was picked up by the Wall Street Journal last week. It published a video by a California-based lawyer who was marketing a “unique opportunity” to avoid taxes in Malta.