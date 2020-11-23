WATCH: ‘We Are Lost’: Maltese Foster Parents Of Abducted Girl Hold Vigil After 44 Days Of Silence

“I just wish her birth mother thought things through before deciding to do this,” the father told Lovin Malta.

The Maltese foster parents of a seven-year-old girl who was abducted by her birth mother held a solemn vigil in Birgu to mark 44 days since the shocking incident.

“If I could speak to her birth mother, I’d ask her to call and just tell us that our daughter is safe and sound. Please take care of her like we did for six years,” her foster mother added.

Dozens of candles and sombre posters were placed on the stairs of San Lawrenz church in Birgu after a mass was held.

It has been 44 days since the child was abducted by her birth mother. Despite being placed under a care order, the child was taken from Malta by her birth mother with the help of some false documents.

“There needs to be more vigilance at the airport. It’s worrying that a seven-year-old can leave with false documents like this. Even more so one under the protection of the state,” her foster mother continued.

Under the conditions of the care order, the birth mother was able to visit the young girl every weekend. Since the abduction, the family has been in contact with authorities, but there hasn’t been much progress on the case.

“We need to keep working to see where she is and that she’s ok. I ask everyone to pray for us,” she finished.

