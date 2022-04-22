Watch: Weddings And Events ‘Completely Back To Normal’ From 2nd May, Chris Fearne Announces

All restrictions on weddings and events will be lifted from 2nd May, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

That means that person limits, vaccine requirements and mask-wearing will no longer be mandatory at weddings and events.

Malta will also remove obligations for a passenger locator form for anyone arriving from a green zone into the country from 2nd May.

Fearne made the announcement along with several changes to mask-wearing rules, quarantine, and the opening of English Language Schools. He said he expected all measures to be lifted soon, but did not give a date.

The PLF has been controversial, given the backlog and queues it creates at the Malta International Airport. PLFs will be needed for the red and dark red zones.

The only people who will need to remain in isolation and quarantine are positive cases. The quarantine period will be seven days. This will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Primary contacts will no longer need to quarantine. People who live in the same household as a positive case will not be obliged to quarantine, but it is recommended if they are showing symptoms.

When it comes to masks, they will no longer be obligatory except in hospitals, clinics, elderly homes and flights. However, it is recommended that masks be used on public transport and in closed spaces.