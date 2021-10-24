WATCH: We’re Losing Hope That Things Will Get Better, Mark Laurence Zammit Warns

“I can see a society that’s realising that this is all fucked up, where those who screw others succeed and those who don’t get screwed themselves (Min ħexa mexa, min ma ħexiex, inħexa).”

“I’m worried that we’re losing heart that the world can improve, that things can get better, that injustices will be solved, that good will triumph, and that this principle is a good thing in and of itself,” Zammit said on Jon Mallia’s podcast Il-Podcast ta’ Jon.

Journalist Mark Laurence Zammit has offered a sombre but powerful reflection on the state of Maltese society, warning that people are losing sight of right and wrong.

“That will take us back to the laws of the jungle and it’s not even true, because if you screw others you may succeed for a while but you’ll eventually get screwed too. Look at what’s happening to former politicians.”

Zammit warned that the more people subscribe to the ‘Min ħexa mexa’, the further they will drift away from believing in an ideal future.

“The moment you stop believing in the ideal is the moment you lose hope. People are feeling helpless in the face of corruption or the problems in prison; we are losing heart in the ideal and the moment we stop believing in the ideal, we might as well call it a day.”

Over three hours long, Jon Mallia’s podcast with Mark Laurence is vast in scope, with the two men discussing everything from religion, politics and journalism to the secrets of the universe.

You can watch it in full below.