Watch: ‘We’re On Opposite Ends Of The Spectrum,’ PN Candidate Opens Up About Controversial Brother

Mary Muscat has attributed her family’s upbringing as the reason both her and her twin brother Fr David Muscat are so outspoken – though she feels they are often on opposite sides of the debate. “There must have been something in the water for us both to come out like this,” the PN candidate on the 3rd district joked in a new interview with Lovin Malta. Saying both her and her brother had picked up on their father’s strong values, she recounted her family moving to Portsmouth in England at the age of five, where both her and her brother struggled with school lessons as they didn’t know the language. It got to the point that a young Fr Muscat even ran away from school once, indicating an independent streak long before either of them were adults.

Jokes aside, Muscat spoke about her reaction to seeing her brother in the news, oftentimes for his controversial views on topics such as LGBT rights. “The irony is that I’m invited to seminars on hate speech, and I’m invited to speak on the law of hate speech,” she said, noting that she’d been trained by the OSCE on hate crime awareness. “I train the new police on this topic, on how to identify hate crime and hate speech.” “We’re on opposite sides, we both have our advocacy, and we both have our methods, but we are on opposite sides of the spectrum,” she said. She recounted how she felt when she saw her brother appear with Norman Lowell, a controversial figure of his own that has spoken positively about eugenics. Muscat, who has previously spoken out about the challenges she and her special needs daughter faces on the island, couldn’t help but call her brother. “My daughter has special needs, and I had a shock when I saw it, and I told him: ‘you baptised the girl, you’re her uncle’. But he just said ‘uwija, he’s a freak, don’t even worry about it’.”

Muscat is a university lecturer, lawyer and was in the running to become police commissioner in 2020. She is campaigning on the 3rd district on a platform of better due diligence in the justice system and better training among Malta’s security forces. What did you make of Muscat’s electoral platform?