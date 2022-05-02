Watch: We’re Still Processing The Moment A Gozitan Mega Developer Walked Onto A Pitch And Scored A Championship Penalty

It’s been several days, but we are still getting our heads around the fact that a championship final goal was scored by a development magnate.

During the dying minutes of the match between Nadur Youngsters and Kerċem Ajax, Joseph Portelli, who is from Nadur and is the current Ħamruns Spartans President as well as one of the island’s most public construction bosses, actually stepped onto the pitch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Portelli, who is behind some of the biggest developments on the island, including Paceville’s Mercury Tower, had actually been registered as a player, and was brought on in the second half – and as luck would have it, his side was awarded a penalty with just 11 minutes to go.

With Nadur 17 points ahead of nearest challengers Għajnsielem, the team decided to graciously allow Portelli to take his shot – and he did, scoring a penalty before being carried on players’ shoulders to enjoy what we can only assume were some pretty rambunctious celebrations.