Watch: We’re Still Processing The Moment A Gozitan Mega Developer Walked Onto A Pitch And Scored A Championship Penalty
It’s been several days, but we are still getting our heads around the fact that a championship final goal was scored by a development magnate.
During the dying minutes of the match between Nadur Youngsters and Kerċem Ajax, Joseph Portelli, who is from Nadur and is the current Ħamruns Spartans President as well as one of the island’s most public construction bosses, actually stepped onto the pitch.
View this post on Instagram
Portelli, who is behind some of the biggest developments on the island, including Paceville’s Mercury Tower, had actually been registered as a player, and was brought on in the second half – and as luck would have it, his side was awarded a penalty with just 11 minutes to go.
With Nadur 17 points ahead of nearest challengers Għajnsielem, the team decided to graciously allow Portelli to take his shot – and he did, scoring a penalty before being carried on players’ shoulders to enjoy what we can only assume were some pretty rambunctious celebrations.
He even jumped into the group photo.
Though Portelli used to both play for Nadur as well as lead it as president, it was still quite the sight to see someone so closely connected to high rise development in Malta suddenly appear in fully detailed garb on pitch to shoot a penalty in a championship final.
And of course, some people couldn’t help but react publicly to it.
Who knows – at this rate, we might be seeing Charles Ċaqnu Polidano appear on a basketball court shooting some free throws.
