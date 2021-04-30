WATCH: Why Malta’s Cannabis White Paper Decriminalises 7g For Personal Use 

Malta’s cannabis white paper promises to deliver on some long-awaited reform. However, the question on everyone’s lips seems to be why the government is proposing to essentially legalise possession of up to 7g. One of the authors of the proposal finally gave a clear explanation on Xarabank tonight.

Speaking to host Peppi Azzopardi, Alex Scerri explained that studies clearly showed that regular cannabis users smoke between 1g to 3g per day. He said that it is reasonable to suggest that the change would cover an entire week for regular users, pulling away everyday people from operating in the black market.

The cannabis White Paper presented by Prime Minister Robert Abela last month will allow people to grow up to four cannabis plants, decriminalise possession up to 7g, and set up a cannabis authority, among other things.

Those found between 7 and 28g won’t be subject to court proceedings but will be subject to proceedings in front of a tribunal, where they can be fined between €50 and €100.

Scerri Herrera said that by decriminalising cultivation for personal use and possession, the government would remove power from street dealers, something Azzopaerdi vehemently disagreed with. Scerri Herrera was clear that the black market would never disappear, but the law would create a massive dent in criminals’ income.

When challenged about victims of drug abuse who have come out against the proposed reform on the grounds that cannabis was their “gateway” to harder drugs, Scerri Herrera said such cases shouldn’t be treated as the norm.

“While it’s true that some cannabis users move on to harder drugs, there are also cannabis users who never move on to harder drugs,” he said, noting that people from Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, to Michael Phelps and Barack Obama have all used cannabis.

“Cannabis users range from drug victims to some of the most successful people in the world,” Scerri Herrera said. “Just because it can lead to harm doesn’t mean we should completely ban its use, just like alcohol.”