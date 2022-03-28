Watch: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Oscars Host Jokes About Wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Hollywood has been rocked after one of its most beloved multi-generational actors physically assaulted an Oscars host after making a questionable joke about his wife.

Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage moments after comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith in relation to GI Jane 2, an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith shaving her head due to her having alopecia.

“Jada, I love ya. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said.

Though Smith seems to laugh at first, Pinkett Smith can be seen reacting negatively to the jab. Moments later, Smith enters the stage, approaches Rock, who says “uh-oh” as Smith approaches, before he strongly slaps Rock across the face.

“Wow,” Rock replied, stunned. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

In the ensuing silence, Will Smith can be heard twice shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

Visibly stunned, Rock takes a few moments, before saying: “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”