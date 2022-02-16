Watch: Worker Facing Eviction Allegedly Assaulted After Leaving Exploitative Job In Malta

The incident marks a traumatic month and a half for Shabaz, whose dreams of opportunity in Malta quickly turned into a nightmare.

Lovin Malta has seen proof of transfer for the February rent, however, there is no evidence proving payments covering his rent from December to January. Buontempo insists that he never received payments in cash.

Buontempo has denied the claims, insisting that he never assaulted anyone, even though video evidence shows the contrary. Buontempo also insisted that the men were poor tenants and did not pay their rent, something which they vehemently deny, stressing that they paid him everything in cash.

Shahbaz has even claimed that Buontempo told him that he is “a slave, came here a slave, and will go back as a slave”.

In the video, Buontempo warns all the tenants that they will need to leave the property by the end of February, eventually attacking one of the men upon realising that the dispute is being filmed. He allegedly had assaulted Shahbaz the day prior.

Shocking footage sent to Lovin Malta shows Pierre William Buontempo, who forms part of TreBree Group that works in recruitment and employment, assaulting one of his tenants inside a residence in Mosta, days after being informed that one of the men planned to leave the exploitative work environment.

Akram Shahbaz had enough of his exploitative employment and was desperate to change jobs. But his employer-come-landlord had different ideas, physically assaulting him and threatening to throw him out on the streets and out of the country.

Shahbaz, a Pakistani national, had applied for a job with TreBee before arriving in Malta. The company helped sort out his residence, permit and employment in the country against a hefty fee.

This means that TreBee is both the employer and landlord for Shahbaz and many other workers in the country. It creates a complex relationship that puts the power firmly in the hands of TreBee.

A letting agreement shows that Shahbaz entered a one year lease to reside in a shared living space in Mosta for €200 per bed per month on 1st November 2021. He arrived in Malta on 21st November.

He was eventually granted a work permit on 13th December and was quickly put to work as a delivery driver for Bolt, a food delivery platform. While Shahbaz worked as a Bolt driver, he worked for a subcontractor but remained technically employed by TreBee.

Working conditions at Bolt Food and other similar operators have been under the spotlight since the beginning of the year when it emerged that while EU nationals can be self-employed with the service, hundreds of third-country nationals are employed by agencies that take half their income.

Still, for many, the allure of employment and the work permit that comes with it is enough to keep them in this exploitative scenario. The government has pledged to address the situation, but it seems that it has fallen on the backburner.

Under Shahbaz’s agreement, the company would pay its workers their dues once every two weeks. However, Shahbaz quickly discovered that getting his well-deserved pay would be no easy task with his salary far lower than the amount he was working.

Shahbaz claimed that Buontempo would be verbally aggressive whenever he asked for the money, allegedly threatening the man with deportation.

Payment eventually arrived, however, the amount paid was far lower than the work conducted. Once again Shahbaz went to complain, and while more money was given, it still fell far short of the work he was doing for Bolt.

That was the last straw for Shahbaz, who sent an email to Buontempo on 9th February informing him of his intention to resign from the company. He was deadset on finding far more fair employment in the country, but things quickly turned sour.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Buontempo insisted that the issues surrounding pay were not the fault of TreBee but rather the fault of the subcontractor Shahbaz was working for.