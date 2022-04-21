Watch: Yacht Pummelled Against Marsaxlokk Breakwater Amid Force 8 Winds
Malta’s gale force winds have led to damage in key areas around the island, with footage of a yacht facing some serious waves in Marsaxlokk showing the latest example of what’s happening across the island.
In footage submitted to Lovin Malta, a yacht can be seen getting torn apart as it is crushed on the Marsaxlokk breakwater.
Between powerful waves, various pieces of the yacht can be seen strewn about as it is battered against the rocks.
@lovinmaltaofficial Stay safe out there! 👀 Video by K. Mifsud 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #weather #wind #waves #yacht #severeweather #marsaxlokk #mediterranean #lovinmalta ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Malta has been facing Force 8 wind, which are typically around 62-74 km/hr, and comes alongside a very rough sea.
The yacht wasn’t the only victim today – a woman in Qawra recounted how she was sitting in her living room when an entire section of her apartment was blown in due to the gusts.
