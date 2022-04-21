Watch: Yacht Pummelled Against Marsaxlokk Breakwater Amid Force 8 Winds

Malta’s gale force winds have led to damage in key areas around the island, with footage of a yacht facing some serious waves in Marsaxlokk showing the latest example of what’s happening across the island.

In footage submitted to Lovin Malta, a yacht can be seen getting torn apart as it is crushed on the Marsaxlokk breakwater.

Between powerful waves, various pieces of the yacht can be seen strewn about as it is battered against the rocks.