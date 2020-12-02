WATCH: Youth’s WAP Dance On TikTok Is Triggering A Bunch Of Maltese Men

We may be nearly out of the woods when it comes to 2020, but Cardi B’s catchy sexual empowerment single WAP continues to live on in our hearts – and people are still busting down to it in the streets.

However, not everyone appreciates the high level of choreo and sheer confidence one needs to start twerking in the middle of a Rabat road.

And one youth who uploaded a video of himself literally making it pop has become a target for Malta’s anti-migrant activists… but not because he’s black, promise.

The TikTok page Quay’s Life uploaded a video of the youth startling a passerby by suddenly making it drop in a video that’s racked up 22,000 views in less than a day.