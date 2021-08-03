WATCH: Zija TT Calls Out Bormla Police For Not Acting On Death Threat And Referring Her To Depot 

Social media influencer Zija TT has called out officers at the Bormla police station for their response when she reported a death threat to them.

“There is no justice in this country,” Zija TT, also known as Terry ta’ Bormla, lamented on Facebook.

“I received a death threat and you can imagine how I felt. I went to the Bormla police station to file a report but they told me I had to go to the depot. They told me that if something happens or if someone comes to kill me, I can call them up and they’ll answer straight away – as though that person wouldn’t have been able to just kill me.”

Zija TT said this started when a young man she knows robbed a small object from her house. She informed the man’s mother, who told Zija TT to leave it in her hands.