WATCH: Zija TT Calls Out Bormla Police For Not Acting On Death Threat And Referring Her To Depot
Social media influencer Zija TT has called out officers at the Bormla police station for their response when she reported a death threat to them.
“There is no justice in this country,” Zija TT, also known as Terry ta’ Bormla, lamented on Facebook.
“I received a death threat and you can imagine how I felt. I went to the Bormla police station to file a report but they told me I had to go to the depot. They told me that if something happens or if someone comes to kill me, I can call them up and they’ll answer straight away – as though that person wouldn’t have been able to just kill me.”
Zija TT said this started when a young man she knows robbed a small object from her house. She informed the man’s mother, who told Zija TT to leave it in her hands.
However, the young man started sending the influencer death threats late at night and early in the morning, which Zija TT recorded as evidence.
At around 3:15am, Zija TT decided to report the man to the police at the Bormla police station, but the officers there insisted she must report the death threat at the police depot in Floriana, offering to escort her there and back to Bormla.
However, Zija TT said she didn’t feel comfortable visiting the depot at such an ungodly hour and questioned why the district police officers couldn’t take action themselves.
“When someone comes to you with tears in their eyes to report a death threat, you should hear them out, listen to the recordings and take down their details,” she said. “But the officers are there to warm the seats, not for people in need.”
Zija told Lovin Malta that she has since sorted things out with the young man and has no intention of taking any kind of action against him.
However, she warned her experience could have worrying implications for victims of abuse, such as victims of domestic violence fleeing their partners.
She is now seeking a meeting with police commissioner Angelo Gafa to discuss the way forward.
Have you ever experienced anything similar at a police station?