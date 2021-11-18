Water Walls Among Three Urban Greening Projects That Will Transform Żabbar’s ‘Grey Spaces‘

Żabbar will be getting three new urban greening projects that will be aiming to transform the locality’s ‘grey species’. Three roads – Triq is-Santwarju, Triq Biċċieni and Triq Santa Duminka – have been selected for the three projects which will be implemented using funds from Malta’s cash-for-passports scheme. Addressing a press conference together with Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the initiative was part of a series of projects by GreenServ aimed at greening the country’s localities. They follow similar ones in Ħamrun, Mosta and Qormi.

The project planned for Triq is-Santwarju will see water walls, vertical landscaping, planters and trees placed along the road, the ministry said. The projects planned for Triq Biċċieni and Triq Santa Duminka will consist of green roofing being placed over car parks. The ministry added that the projects would allow for the spaces to still be used as parking areas, “while also allowing other uses, including during feast celebrations”.

“This in addition to encouraging outdoor activity by providing recreational space for residents,” the ministry said. “These projects will also include the use of special paving for parking bays that allows vegetation growth.” Caruana stressed that the project showed the government’s commitment to “enhancing” the south of the island. “The villages in the south of our island contribute a lot economically, and the government will continue to give utmost importance to both the environment and the social aspect,” Caruana said.

Muscat highlighted that the project was funded through revenue generated by the passports scheme. €4.5 million had already been allocated to similar projects, Muscat noted. "The NDSF exists to improve society through funding it receives from residency programs that can lead to citizenship," Muscat said.