‘We Can’t Ignore The Fact That It Causes Harm’: PN Sticks To Its Guns On Decriminalising Cannabis In Malta

The Nationalist Party won’t budge its position on regulating cannabis use in Malta, remaining in favour of decriminalisation and not full legalisation.

Lovin Malta asked PN leader Bernard Grech for the party’s stance on cannabis as the government moves to legalise the “responsible use” of the substance.

“Our position has always been clear. The Nationalist Party is in favour of decriminalisation in order to reduce harm for those that want to use it,” Grech explained at a press conference announcing their action plan to promote women in politics.