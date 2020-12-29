‘We Can’t Lose Anymore Green Spaces’: Qormi Council Unanimously Rejects New Flyover Project

The Qormi local council has unanimously rejected a new proposal that would see a flyover project built in the locality.

The project, proposed by Infrastructure Malta, would have seen a flyover built alongside a new cycling path and pedestrian path. IM said this was to address a “black spot” in the locality that had previously led to fatalities in the San Ġwakkan area.

However, after weighing the pros and cons, the council decided to act on an urgent motion put forward by Mayor Josef Masini Vento and refuse the proposal.

“While the local council recognises the need to address the safety in this street in light of the tragedies that occurred since its opening… the council remains of the belief that the agricultural land that is being worked on by farmers is not just a means of livelihood for the farmers but is also one of the remaining green lungs and open spaces in Qormi,” the council said in a statement.

“We cannot accept the take-up of any more green spaces from Qormi, especially in today’s circumstances where this town, which was once rural, has today practically become industrial, a national warehouse as well as a commercial centre.”