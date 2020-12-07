‘We Failed Our Children’: Thi Lakin School To Be Demolished To Make Space For Apartment Blocks

As a result of this, the school will permanently close down this coming June.

Thi Lakin private school in Attard is set to be demolished to make space for three apartment blocks consisting of a retail outlet, four maisonettes, 19 apartments, six penthouses, and 39 lock-up garages.

Lovin Malta spoke to the parent of a Thi Lakin Kinder 1 student who explained the hardships both parents and students are now facing.

“We were only told that the school will be closing down last weekend, so as you can imagine, a lot of parents are angry that they weren’t informed before,” Demaris Agius told Lovin Malta.

“Thi Lakin’s a really good school – it has super-dedicated teachers, and the fee wasn’t that bad.”

As a result of this relatively sudden closure, Thi Lakin students will be forced to seek alternative schooling. This will prove to be a bit of a headache for students in their final years of primary education, Agius highlighted.

“We were informed through an email which stated that the school is closing due to the fact that investors no longer wish to invest in the school,” the parent continued.

The parent took to her Facebook blog, Life of Mum D to further highlight her and other parents’ sentiments towards this development.

“We failed our children. We filed the future of our country. We failed the education, because of greed… I can’t stop a person from using their private property to get richer, but a serious education system wouldn’t have left hundreds of children stranded,” Agius wrote.