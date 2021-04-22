‘We Finally Made It’: Steve Chetcuti Becomes Second Maltese Ever To Complete Gruelling 6,000km Journey Across The Atlantic

After 51 days out at sea, Steve Chetcuti has finally arrived in French Guiana, completing a gruesome 6,000km journey across the Atlantic.

“It has been around 51 days since we left from Portugal and we finally just got here to French Guiana,” Steve said in a Facebook video.

“It has been pretty brutal, the first weeks were quite hard but it was a great experience and we had a great team,” he continued.

The 50-year-old amateur athlete set off from Portima in Portugal on 1st March at 5.13pm heading towards Kourou in French Guiana. He was joined by an additional crew of four others who braved the open sea in a Rannoch 45 boat.

“We finally made it,” Steve said after the gruelling journey.

Chetcuti joins Thomas Cremona, a cancer survivor, as the only Maltese to row across the Atlantic.

The journey took years of preparation, including hours of conditioning, high-intensity training, and even 24-hour rows. For Chetcuti, the challenge was much more than just completing a personal feat.

Two years ago, Chetcuti lost his older brother, Michael, to cancer. The funds raised throughout his transatlantic journey went towards Hospice Malta and the staff who helped his family cope with the loss.

Two other charities also benefited from Chetcuti’s rowing challenge; Swiss Cancer League, a non-profit organisation attending to all aspects of cancer and Terre des Hommes, a Swiss child relief agency.

Share this post to spread the good news