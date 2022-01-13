We Had To Increase Milk Product Prices To Sustain Malta’s Dairy Industry, Benna Producers Say

Milk products have become more expensive to sustain the local dairy industry, which had been absorbing cost increases for a number of months, the producers of the popular milk brand Benna have said.

Malta Dairy Products Ltd, a cooperative of dairy farmers, issued a statement after hiking prices for some of its products, including ricotta, mozzarella, ġbejniet, butter, fresh cream, yoghurts and flavoured milk.

Fresh white milk will not go up in price, with MDP stating it will continue absorbing related costs out of recognition that it is an essential daily product for Maltese families.

“The adjustment in price was necessary to sustain the local dairy industry, for which many work hard and strive to conserve,” MDP said.

“This adjustment will also continue to support farmers and their families who cultivate animal feed on vast areas of arable land in Malta and Gozo, and the workers involved in its production.”

“Despite the adjustment, MDP will continue to offer its consumers with the full range of Benna quality fresh milk products, produced to EU standards which are superior in taste, nutritional value and quality.”

“MDP is confident that customers will understand how important it is to continue sustaining the local fresh produce sectors, in order to maintain the supply of fresh milk and fresh milk products.”

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers for their continuous loyalty towards the brand.”

Malta has witnessed inflation in several products, including essential food items, in recent months, with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana pinning this on COVID-19 related disruptions to supply chains and the UK’s departure from the EU single market.