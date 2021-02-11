‘We Have Heard The Call For More Open Spaces’: Aaron Farrugia Launches Public Call For Ideas For Picnic And Camping Spots

A public consultation has been launched for people to send in proposals for possible camping and picnic sites, in a bid to add more recreational and open places around Malta.

“We have heard the call for more open spaces. Now, we want to hear more,” Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said in a press conference today.

“Recreational areas are what makes communities liveable – they provide a better environment and contribute to a better quality of life. The government has embarked to revolutionise planning in our country; creating greener communities that foster a greater sense of public pride and cohesion,” he added.

Farrugia explained that, through this discussion paper, the government is requesting the public’s feedback on existing policy framework relating to camping, caravan areas, and picnic areas, as well as how these areas can be better managed.

He encouraged those who want to see open spaces in Malta to read the discussion paper and send in their proposals. Landowners who want to rehabilitate their spaces for the initiative were also encouraged to get in touch.

This comes after disputes over public access to land were put under the microscope in recent months.

An erection of a gate by Malta Development Association head Sandro Chetcuti, that blocked public access to Fomm ir-Riħ, was heavily criticised last week. This was despite a 1983 deed guaranteeing the perpetual right for access to the shore.

Meanwhile, a controversial deal granted hunting lobby FKNK access to two large swathes of Mellieħa greenery, Miżieb and Aħrax, was signed in October 2020 Farrugia formed part of that deal.

People can send their suggestions for recreational spaces to [email protected] by March 30th.

You can read the discussion document here.

