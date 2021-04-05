We Have No Problem Apologising To Those Who Are Hurt, Says Deputy Labour Leader

PL’s Deputy Leader today reacted to internal calls for Labour to issue an apology to voters following a multitude of corruption scandals, by saying he had no problem doing so.

“The Labour Party always acted with humility and to those who feel hurt, we have no problem apologising,” Daniel Micallef told reporters at a press conference he organised to formally react to the government’s White Paper on cannabis.

Party stalwart and former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca yesterday said in an opinion piece yesterday that Labour should apologise to all those “who genuinely believed in its moral credentials and supported it”.

Micallef said he took note of what she wrote and urged people to read the article in its entirety.

“But the actions of a few do not reflect on the beliefs of the party, the actions of a few do not reflect on the genuine activism of thousands of people, and the actions of a few will not be allowed to overshadow the reforms and all the good we’ve done,” he said.

“We will keep building on the good and we will reform and change what was less good. Evil (il-ħazen) will find no shelter in the Labour Party,” he said.

Asked about various party members who held top party positions and had to resign due to corruption, Micallef said: “I stand by what I said. Wherever they were, the actions of a few will not overshadow the work of this party and its activists. The party is the people, thousands of people who are activists, tens of thousands of people who vote. Those in hierarchical roles have a higher responsibility to shoulder, but we will come and go. Those before us came and went. The party remains.”

Asked about the role the party, its media like One TV and various activists like himself played in spinning the narrative that it was normal for a politician to open secret Panama structures for family planning, he said: “I was clear in my responses. Now it depends on how you see it.”

