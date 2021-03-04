‘We Haven’t Learnt Anything’: Blind PN Candidate Gets Bloody Nose After Crane Obstructs Pavement

A visually-impaired PN candidate has decried neglectful planning after getting struck in the face by a crane that was obstructing a pavement in Floriana.

Sciberras, who relied entirely on a guide dog to manoeuvre, explained that he got off a bus on Floriana’s main street and decided to walk the rest of the way to work because he was early.

However, when walking along the road, he was struck in the face by a crane’s support that was placed in the middle of the pavement.

“I was completely shocked. I felt the metal structure and felt blood on my face. I sent a video to my colleague to ask them what was in front of me, they told me it’s a crane. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Sciberras eventually managed to get around the structure by holding onto a metal fence adjacent to the crane. Eventually, a construction worker saw him and helped him get to safety.

He then called the police to take action, but his plea fell to deaf ears.

“I was put through to a police officer and I asked them to do something about it. Later, I called again to see if they inspected the area, but they acted like they didn’t know about it. The officer on the phone even asked me why I didn’t see it in the first place,” he said.

The PN candidate warned that accessibility is still a burning issue in Malta.

“Imagine if a person in a wheelchair was stuck there or someone with a disability was hurt even more than I was. Will we take action then? Permits should only be given if accessibility can be guaranteed,” he said.

What do you make of this? Comment below