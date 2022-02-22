‘We Listened And We Learned’: PM Abela Announces Plans To Scrap Marsaskala Marina Project

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced plans to scrap the proposed project that would see a Yacht Marina constructed in Marsaskala Bay.

The announcement came during a Labour Party rally at Marsaskala today, wherein Abela communicated his ‘instant dismissal’ of the proposed plans, of which sparked outrage from activists.

“The locality deserves better,” Abela said to a resounding applause.

“We heard the concerns of the people. We listened, and we learned.”

Previously, a letter signed by 700 individuals and eight organisations has been sent to the European Parliament and the European Commission asking for an investigation of a potential breach of several EU regulations concerning the project.