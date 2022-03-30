We Must Become More Humble, Ian Borg Says As He Prepares To Take On Foreign Ministry Role

Prospective Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg has called on the PL government to become “more humble” in light of its record election victory last weekend.

“The larger the public support, the greater our responsibility becomes,” Borg said on ONE Breakfast this morning. “As the Prime Minister said after the victory was announced, we must become more humble in light of the result.”

Borg said that the PL’s victory wasn’t a coincidence but the end result of years of work, culminating in a manifesto with 1,000 proposals for the next legislature.

“No matter what the Opposition may say, the electorate is very intelligent when it comes to choosing parties and MPs,” he said. “It is crucial for us to keep on delivering and to deliver on what we promised. We are proposing huge initiatives, such as a €700 million investment in the environment, a child guarantee scheme, higher pensions and initiatives in education and health.”

“The team Robert Abela eventually chooses when he feels the time is right needs to get ready to work as soon as possible because 1,000 proposals are a lot.”

“People didn’t vote for the PL by coincidence but because we had a clear and serious program for the country.”

A former Dingli mayor, Borg was first elected to Parliament in 2013 and was made Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds. He was re-elected in 2017 and made Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, responsible for overseeing a government pledge to upgrade Malta’s road network.

According to initial reports, he is now set to become Minister for Foreign Affairs, a crucial and delicate role, particularly in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

