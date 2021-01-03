We Must Change The Narrative That Construction Is Negative, Malta’s Environment Minister Says

Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia has pledged to prioritise improving the image of Malta’s construction industry this year.

“We must change the narrative that construction and development have negative connotations,” Farrugia said on ONE TV’s morning show today. “In no other country do they tell you that construction is negative. In Italy, people criticise the government when development stalls because it means the economy isn’t being stimulated.”

“Just as we prioritised the environment last year, so too are we going to embark on a process in the near future to give positive connotations to the construction and development industry. Construction means my home, it means the place we met our families on New Year’s Day.”

“Intelligent planning is necessary but we must ultimately give positive connotations to construction and development, keeping in mind sustainability and enforcement.”

Meanwhile, the Minister toasted the news that Malta stopped importing several single-use plastic items as of 1st January as a sign that the government is truly committed to safeguarding the environment.

