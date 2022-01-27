‘We Want Our Weddings Back’: Malta’s Brides Launch Petition To Update COVID-19 Rules

“In light of the new regulations where Health Minister Hon. Fearne discussed everything except weddings, we feel upset and frustrated that we have yet again gone unnoticed,” the parliamentary petition, which has so far been signed by over 500 people, reads.

Current COVID-19 measures don’t allow weddings to be held in a standing-up manner, as they traditionally are, but only seated affairs. Apart from that, people who aren’t adequately vaccinated cannot attend weddings and the government hasn’t given any indication as to when they will be allowed to attend them as it has done with other sectors.

Malta’s bridal community is calling for the return of traditional standing weddings and asking for a revision of COVID-19 measures through a new parliamentary petition.

“We all deserve to have the wedding of our dreams!”

The bridal community is expressing anger at the recent update to the COVID-19 restrictions that have removed restrictions for most establishments, such as restaurants, bars, pools and gyms, but not all.

“It has been over two years yet still many people who have been dreaming of their wedding are being left with no choice but to plan a seated wedding. Couples are spending thousands more for a wedding that isn’t how they dreamt it,” the petition reads.

“Restaurants and other establishments are being given the freedom to accommodate more people and events, however, the regulations for weddings have not changed,” the community lamented.

The community has already attempted to reach out to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne, and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci with the petition, stating the struggles that couples are facing financially and stressfully yet “they did not empathise or email us back”.

“We were left with no choice but to create a second petition through the parliament with the same template as before to hopefully catch their eye and bring better regulations for weddings.”

The community also expressed its hope for the Maltese government to take the petition seriously, also saying that attending a wedding where dancing is not allowed “does not magically eradicate COVID-19 either”.

“Yes, weddings are about the two people starting married life together, however, many people have dreamt of celebrating it with close family and friends in the typical traditional Maltese weddings,” they continued.

“We want our weddings to come back to normal, or at least that we are treated the same as the hospitality industry. We are paying a lot of extra money for nothing. We want our traditional weddings back!” one also said in a public Facebook group opened for this cause.

The community also presented suggestions for unvaccinated people to be able to attend weddings too, by imposing a PCR test prior to the event.

“There should be more options to have a standing wedding with PCR tests for the unvaccinated if need be, however, the regulations need to change! They have kept the regulations the same for way too long now!”

“We have a right to celebrate the wedding as we all initially planned and wanted it!”

Ultimately through this petition, they are requesting COVID-19 measures to be revised in terms of weddings, so that those getting married during these times still get the experience that they deserve.

This comes as many people from all walks of life are currently calling for the scrapping of COVID-19 vaccine passports, with another parliamentary petition recently launched regarding the issue.

