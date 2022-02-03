‘We Will Not Bow Down To Bullies’: Jacob’s Brew In Marsaskala Appeals For Reason As Calls For Boycott Appear

A social enterprise coffee shop in Marsaskala run by the family of a youth who lives with a chronic condition have opened up about the harassment they’ve been on the receiving end off.

Jacob’s Brew – Pay It Forward had been launched as a way to help families in need of support to get a free pot of tea or coffee; the place was opened after Jacob – known as the Titanium Man and who has been battling chronic sinusitis for years – entered serious surgery, and expressed his dream wish to run a cafe.

However, he and his family are now facing calls for a boycott and “bullying” messages as they follow current COVID-19 mitigation measures, only allowing vaccinated people into their cafe as per the law.