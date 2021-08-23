‘We Will Rebuild,’ Sliema Restaurant Owner Pledges After Kitchen Goes Up In Flames
A restaurant located in a central part of Sliema’s shopping district has pledged to rebuild itself after a fire left extensive damage to its equipment and kitchen interior.
“Unfortunately for us, our Falafel Street outlet in Sliema caught fire on Saturday afternoon.”
“The damage was pretty bad but luckily enough no one got hurt. We will rebuild stronger and better than before,” Richard Filletti, one of the owners of Falafel Street, said today alongside an image of his restaurant’s kitchen ablaze.
Falafel Street is renowned for its eponymous falafels, as well as its unique take on beef kebab and other Middle Eastern staples. However, the fire has left them unable to go back to work as normal.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Filletti said he and his team were left upset after seeing their workplace go up in flames.
“It literally burnt in seconds…” he said. “It will just take time to rebuild and wait for equipment,” he continued, thanking customers for their support online.
The brand’s other outlets in Valletta and Ta’ Xbiex are still open though – go show them some love during this challenging time if you happen to be in the area.
Is Falafel Street one of your regular hangouts? Let us know in the comments below