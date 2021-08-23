‘We Will Rebuild,’ Sliema Restaurant Owner Pledges After Kitchen Goes Up In Flames

A restaurant located in a central part of Sliema’s shopping district has pledged to rebuild itself after a fire left extensive damage to its equipment and kitchen interior.

“Unfortunately for us, our Falafel Street outlet in Sliema caught fire on Saturday afternoon.”

“The damage was pretty bad but luckily enough no one got hurt. We will rebuild stronger and better than before,” Richard Filletti, one of the owners of Falafel Street, said today alongside an image of his restaurant’s kitchen ablaze.

Falafel Street is renowned for its eponymous falafels, as well as its unique take on beef kebab and other Middle Eastern staples. However, the fire has left them unable to go back to work as normal.