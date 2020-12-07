‘We Will Soon Be Extinct’: Top Maltese Guitarist Pleads For More COVID-19 Aid To Struggling Performing Artists

With large events banned and public gatherings banned and bars closed until at least New Year’s Day, performing artists have been left with precious little space where they can actually perform.

“We are amongst the hardest hit, both financially and personally. Yet our concerns have been brushed off with promises of a better tomorrow soon. Yet today is our struggle.”

“After years of struggling, adapting, investing and finally being able to create a reality where we managed, after a lot of sacrifices, to make our passion a living, many performing artists are sadly on the verge of giving up,” Wayne Camilleri said.

Malta’s performing artists risk “extinction” unless they are provided with more COVID-19 aid, one of the country’s leading guitarists has warned.

However, they still classify under ‘Annex C’ of Malta Enterprise’s wage supplement scheme, whereby full-timers are eligible to up to €600 a month and part-timers to up to €375 a month. This is in contrast with workers in ‘Annex A’, such as hotel staff, travel agents and car leasing company staff, who are entitled to up to €800 for full-timers and up to €500 for part-timers.

Camilleri, who has played with the likes of Airport Impressions, Tribali and Red Electrick, said it’s only fair that performing artists get the full €800 wage supplement too.

“We never got €800, yet authorities state we do, which is totally unfair and inaccurate,” he said.

“This is quite a difference from when we were called upon for public events you organised, being offered that ‘exposure’ trap many artists fall into if they dare ask for payment for artistic services.”

In what appeared to be a reference to the 2021 Art Awards launched today, Camileri argued that “online awards are not art” and that “virtual events for the very few is not saving our so called beloved culture”.

“They are of little help. To most of us. Not the selected few. We cannot work, even if we wanted to. We will soon be extinct. But hopefully we will not forget. We were always there when called upon for many a good cause….now we are the ones in need. But we are not being shown any respect. We are being ignored.”

Following Camilleri’s appeal, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association announced it will meet up with Energy and Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli on Friday to discuss the wage supplement situation.

A number of politicians also expressed their support for Camilleri, with Birkirkara councillor Justin Schembri warning that Malta risks losing one of its top artists.

