Weapons, Phones and Cash: Prosecution Tells Court of Long List Of Items Seized From Maksar Brothers 

Police investigators lifted tens of thousands in cash, loaded weapons, and a mammoth supply of mobile phones off Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the Maksar brothers.

Today, the court presiding over the compilation of evidence against the two men, as well as their associates George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella, heard a seemingly never-ending list of items seized from the suspects.

During today’s sitting various police investigators testified about their involvement in the two investigations, including the men’s arrest, including the items seized from their cars and residences.

The nature of the items seized indicates that the two accused lived a life of luxury but also one of criminal conspiracy.

Most noteworthy was the sheer number of mobile phones and sim cards collected from the accused’s residences.

There were in fact too many to keep track of. At one point one of the inspectors was asked how many mobile phones were discovered in one of the accused’s kitchen to which he replied, “I’m not sure, but there were definitely eight or nine”.

The sitting started off with testimony about the arrest of Jamie Vella. The police said that in addition to mobile phones and sim card holders, they had also seized a number of documents, passports, GPS devices, cash, including some foreign currency.

Vella’s home garage contained at least five cars, within which a substantial amount of the items seized were found.

Investigators also recounted details about Robert and Adrian Agius’s arrest, which were assigned to separate teams. Police officers described how on their way to arrest Robert Agius, he was spotted driving his car at some speed in the opposite direction to that in which they were driving.

The police turned and followed him eventually finding him parked at the side of the road speaking to a second person, who was immediately identified as his brother Adrian.

A search of his car resulted in the discovery of over €50,000 in cash as well as several mobile phones, 33 keys, and eight car keys.

A search of his house resulted in the discovery of €25,180 as well as a cash counting machine. Asked by the prosecution whether investigators had asked Agius about the machine, the police investigator testifying said that Agius had replied that the machine “was used for counting money”. No further questions were asked.

The residence was also found to contain a number of weapons stored in safes. A gun with six bullets inside was discovered in a safe in Agius’s bedroom. All weapons were registered under his wife’s name.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are appearing for the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella, while George Degiorgio is being represented by William Cuschieri.

Vince Galea and Alan Zerafa are present in court on behalf of the Chircop family, while Jason Azzopardi is representing the Caruana Galizia family.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General’s office. Superintendent Keith Arnaud together with inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

You can read a blow-by-blow account of today’s sitting here.

