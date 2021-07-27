40°C And Counting! ‘Intense Rare Heatwave’ Set To Hit Malta With ‘Abnormally High’ Temperatures This Weekend
Blistering temperatures have assaulted the Maltese Islands for much of summer 2021, but it looks like the sun is only getting started.
An apparently quite rare intense heatwave is currently making its way to the Mediterranean and beyond… and Malta’s in for 40°C highs by this weekend.
Numerous local forecasting pages have been warning of an incoming rise in temperatures, but with days to go and the sun already blisteringly hot, it looks all but confirmed.
By no means cool, today’s highs of 33°C will soon pale in comparison to temperatures that are set to feel as hot as 40°C – and more!
“Get ready for even higher temperatures,” Facebook forecasting page Aġġornament tat-temp posted last night, confirming last weekend’s prediction of “abnormally hot temperature” headed our way.
According to the page, Friday will kick things off with highs that feel like 38°C… but by the first day of August on Sunday, that could feel as hot as 42°C.
The Malta International Airport’s official forecasting page even confirms this, currently showing an apparent temperature that hits 40°C on Saturday and even exceeds it by Sunday.
In a number of satellite photos and additional forecasts shared on Facebook, “a blast of hot air from Northern Africa” can be seen heading straight to Malta.
The deep red cloud has dominated satellite imagery all week, but now, the Maltese Islands have found themselves smack-dab in the middle of what Facebook forecasters Malta Weather aptly described as “another scorcher”.
Meanwhile, imagery shared from Copernicus EU clearly shows the approaching heatwave and how it’s expected to not only hit our tiny Mediterranean islands, but also keep travelling north.
“This heatwave will also push Saharan dust all the way up into the Eastern Alpine region, the Balkan peninsula, Eastern Europe and as far north as Scandinavia,” one analysis predicted on Facebook.
Meanwhile, extreme weather continues to dominate the world, with flash floods in Germany, forest fires in the US and heavy downpours in China.
“Malta has been going through a difficult time in terms of climate change with the lack of rain and extreme heat we’ve had over the past few weeks,” the Director of Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the University of Malta, Professor Maria Attard, told Lovin Malta.
“These are all events linked to climate change,” Attard said. “These forecasted events are actually happening at a much faster rate and with a greater impact and effect than initially predicted”.