40°C And Counting! ‘Intense Rare Heatwave’ Set To Hit Malta With ‘Abnormally High’ Temperatures This Weekend

Blistering temperatures have assaulted the Maltese Islands for much of summer 2021, but it looks like the sun is only getting started.

An apparently quite rare intense heatwave is currently making its way to the Mediterranean and beyond… and Malta’s in for 40°C highs by this weekend.

Numerous local forecasting pages have been warning of an incoming rise in temperatures, but with days to go and the sun already blisteringly hot, it looks all but confirmed.

By no means cool, today’s highs of 33°C will soon pale in comparison to temperatures that are set to feel as hot as 40°C – and more!

“Get ready for even higher temperatures,” Facebook forecasting page Aġġornament tat-temp posted last night, confirming last weekend’s prediction of “abnormally hot temperature” headed our way.

According to the page, Friday will kick things off with highs that feel like 38°C… but by the first day of August on Sunday, that could feel as hot as 42°C.

The Malta International Airport’s official forecasting page even confirms this, currently showing an apparent temperature that hits 40°C on Saturday and even exceeds it by Sunday.