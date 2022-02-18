Air Malta Flight Hit As Swarm Of Storms Cut Through Northern Europe

A trio of storms – Eunice, Dudly, and Ylenia – have hit Central Europe, endangering the lives of many including the Maltese, some of whom were in-flight over Northern Europe on Thursday 17th February.

On the day, an Air Malta flight attendant was injured when the plane encountered severe turbulence whilst over Belgium, en route to the Netherlands.

The pilot of the flight, Times Of Malta reported, took the required action to ensure the safety of the passengers. But when the plane met heavy turbulence, the aircraft was buffeted and this led to an accident that injured the attendant. The winds, it was reported, were likely due to Storm Dudley.

The cabin crew member was treated immediately and was even able to resume her in-flight duties. Luckily, no one else was hurt.

Circulating footage, currently going viral online, has also captured the horrific moment a huge wave smashed through the front windows of a commuter ferry in Hamburg. A result of harsh winds wrought by the Storm Ylenia.