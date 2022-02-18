Air Malta Flight Hit As Swarm Of Storms Cut Through Northern Europe
A trio of storms – Eunice, Dudly, and Ylenia – have hit Central Europe, endangering the lives of many including the Maltese, some of whom were in-flight over Northern Europe on Thursday 17th February.
On the day, an Air Malta flight attendant was injured when the plane encountered severe turbulence whilst over Belgium, en route to the Netherlands.
The pilot of the flight, Times Of Malta reported, took the required action to ensure the safety of the passengers. But when the plane met heavy turbulence, the aircraft was buffeted and this led to an accident that injured the attendant. The winds, it was reported, were likely due to Storm Dudley.
The cabin crew member was treated immediately and was even able to resume her in-flight duties. Luckily, no one else was hurt.
Circulating footage, currently going viral online, has also captured the horrific moment a huge wave smashed through the front windows of a commuter ferry in Hamburg. A result of harsh winds wrought by the Storm Ylenia.
Ylenia attacked northern Germany and Central Europe in the early hours of Thursday morning and reached wind speeds of up to 152 kilometers per hour (almost 95 mph), recorded by the German Meteorological Service (DWD).
During the incident, passengers of the Hadaq Ferry fled in a frenzy as water crashed through the passenger quarters. Thankfully, local media claimed no one was seriously injured.
In the UK, a rare “red weather” alert was issued for yesterday and today, warning of a “danger of life” in the face of a third storm: Eunice. This was issued by the British Met Office in the face of what could be “the worst storm to hit the UK in 30 years.”
