‘Be Prepared!’ Malta’s Airport Warns Ahead of Scorching Hot Days Expected To Feel Like 40°C

This is the first official week of summer, and if you’ve happened to forgot that, the weather is here to give you a not-so-kind reminder.

The Malta International Airport Weather Forecast page has not only issued an “orange warning” but has braced the country with an ominous message telling us to “be prepared” for the scorching hot days ahead.

In fact, the highest expected temperature is set to hit the island on Thursday with a blistering 38°C that is anticipated to feel like a red-hot 40°C.

Unfortunately, the rest of the days aren’t going to be much better, with the highs expected to hover around the mid-to-high 30s while the evening lows maintain a mild (according Malta’s standards, at least) 26°C and 27°C.