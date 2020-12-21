Blue Christmas! Malta’s Rain And Thunder Expected To Give Way To Warmer, Sunnier Weather This Week

Loud thunder, cold winds and heavy rainfall could hit Malta again over the next 24 hours… but it looks like Christmas 2020 is set to bring a teaser of spring, of all seasons.

According to Malta’s Meteorological Office, today and tomorrow still hold potential showers for the islands, with Facebook’s Malta Weather going to say they could get “thundery with hail at times”.

Thankfully for those who have had enough of winter (even though today is literally the first day of the season), it looks like the dark grey storm clouds won’t last too long.

As the sun starts coming out again, the weather is set to warm up again, nearly hitting 20°C on an only-partly cloudy Christmas Day.

This, Malta Weather elaborated, would make the week not only drier than normal, but also “much warmer than average”, and it could possibly be “due to an unusually early start to spring in February”.

So if you’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas, I guess you’re going to have to put those visions on hold for yet another year. Better luck next winter solstice!