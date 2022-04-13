Brace Yourself! Gale Force Winds Set To Hit Malta And Worsen By Good Friday

Malta is about to be hit by strong winds on Wednesday 13th April – but even that pales in comparison to the winds we could be feeling on Good Friday.

Towards the end of the day, winds are set to pick up to around 22 – 24 knots.

This wind speed is classified as Force 6, which under normal circumstances means the island could see white froth emerge on the sees as waves crash on the shores, and branches shaking strongly while at the mercy of the wind.