Brace Yourself: Intense Mediterranean Hurricane Might Make Its Way To Malta This Weekend

Malta has been seeing stormy weather over the past few days, with flooded streets and some areas having over five hours of constant rain. And it looks like it might be getting worse, because a rare and intense Mediterranean hurricane that is currently brewing over the Mediterranean could be making its way to Malta later this week.

An intense storm has developed and hit both Sicily and Tunisia, which are currently seeing heavy winds and floods. Especially Sicily is feeling the consequences, as entire streets have been flooded and the high waters have even been seen carrying terrace tables away. The severe floods even swept away a 67-year-old man who was later found dead.

This Mediterranean type of cyclone, also known as a 'medicane', is particular to the Mediterranean Sea – but they are rare. Italy is looking at what might be the country's first category 1 hurricane ever, which would mean winds of over 120km/h. Malta will experience heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday, and it will definitely stay stormy, the Malta Met Office said. However, they are not expecting to issue a code red warning. But if the weather gods are against us this weekend, the medicane might actually hit the Maltese islands. We'll have to wait to find out, as medicanes are known for their unpredictable behaviour. Stay tuned for weather updates as the medicane progresses.