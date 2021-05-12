Buckle Up! Strong Force 7 Winds Set To Bombard Malta For Rest Of Day As Weather Warning Issued

Malta’s weather has been flirting with 30°C for a week now, but today is set to be fresher than usual. Actually, considerably fresher than usual – weather warning and all.

Yesterday evening, forecasting page Malta Weather took to Facebook to announce “strong Force 7 northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures” hitting the islands in the next 24 hours.

This time, it’s all down to “the contrast between an Azores High extending towards Libya and low pressure to our east and north”. Yeah… me neither.