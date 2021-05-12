Buckle Up! Strong Force 7 Winds Set To Bombard Malta For Rest Of Day As Weather Warning Issued
Malta’s weather has been flirting with 30°C for a week now, but today is set to be fresher than usual. Actually, considerably fresher than usual – weather warning and all.
Yesterday evening, forecasting page Malta Weather took to Facebook to announce “strong Force 7 northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures” hitting the islands in the next 24 hours.
This time, it’s all down to “the contrast between an Azores High extending towards Libya and low pressure to our east and north”. Yeah… me neither.
Meanwhile, the Malta International Airport’s official forecast page has issued a weather warning on the wind valid right up to 10pm tonight.
According to the MIA, in fact, the temperature will be significantly dropping today, with previous highs of just under 30°C now just managing to make it over 20°C.
Meanwhile, lows of 15°C will usher in a hopefully fresh night as the islands gear up for another hot summer.
As far as the rest of the week is concerned, expect the mercury to climb all the way back up to 28°C by Friday, with a hopefully fresher (and potentially windier) return over the weekend.
