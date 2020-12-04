د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Buckle Up! Strong Winds And Storms Set To Bring Cold Spell Over Malta Within Days

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The sun might be out and bringing relatively warm temperatures to the island today… but that could all change in less than 48 hours.

While today and tomorrow are set to be mainly sunny and even see temperatures go up to 20°C, Sunday should see a shift that starts with strong winds and end with thunder.

Winds as strong as Force 6 and showers that could get thundery are forecasted for Sunday, in what will be the first day of a rather cold spell over Malta.

In fact, Sunday’s highs of 18°C will be gradually dropping over next week, with certain evenings just making it above 10°C.

And while Malta International Airport’s forecast has rain spells and cold days predicted for most of next week, elsewhere on other forecasters, the whole thing looks even colder. 

“Temperatures are expected to cool down significantly across Malta and Gozo from next week with temperatures feeling as cold as 5°C at times as colder air penetrates the central Mediterranean,” Facebook forecasters Malta Weather announced earlier this week.

Whether temperatures really do drop that low or not, however, it looks like mid-December has a proper teaser of winter in store for Malta.

Tag someone who’d love to hear this news!

READ NEXT: 'Tis The Season! December To Kick Off With Even More Rain, Strong Winds And Dropping Temperatures Over Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK