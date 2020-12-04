Buckle Up! Strong Winds And Storms Set To Bring Cold Spell Over Malta Within Days

The sun might be out and bringing relatively warm temperatures to the island today… but that could all change in less than 48 hours.

While today and tomorrow are set to be mainly sunny and even see temperatures go up to 20°C, Sunday should see a shift that starts with strong winds and end with thunder.

Winds as strong as Force 6 and showers that could get thundery are forecasted for Sunday, in what will be the first day of a rather cold spell over Malta.

In fact, Sunday’s highs of 18°C will be gradually dropping over next week, with certain evenings just making it above 10°C.

And while Malta International Airport’s forecast has rain spells and cold days predicted for most of next week, elsewhere on other forecasters, the whole thing looks even colder.

“Temperatures are expected to cool down significantly across Malta and Gozo from next week with temperatures feeling as cold as 5°C at times as colder air penetrates the central Mediterranean,” Facebook forecasters Malta Weather announced earlier this week.

Whether temperatures really do drop that low or not, however, it looks like mid-December has a proper teaser of winter in store for Malta.